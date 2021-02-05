REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

COVID-19 B.1.1.7 VARIANT IDENTIFIED IN SASKATOON

Saskatchewan has identified another case of the U.K. or B.1.1.7 variant in Saskatoon. It was determined that this individual had travelled to Canada from Southeast Asia, isolated following travel, and is no longer infectious.

This follows reports of two cases of the variant in Regina.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Seven more Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, the province reported Thursday. There are 250 new cases in Saskatchewan.

There are 2,265 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 234, or 19.1 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Two people who died were in their 50s; one of the Far Northwest and one in the Northwest. Two people who died were in their 60s; one in the Northwest and one in Saskatoon. One person was in their 70s in the South Central zone and another was over 80 in Saskatoon.

There were 232 new recoveries on Thursday, for a total of 22,086 to date.

There are 216 people in hospital, including 30 in ICU.

There were 2,464 COVID-19 tests performed on Wednesday.

HERE'S A CLOSER LOOK AT COVID-19 DEATHS IN SASK. CARE HOMES

As the NDP Opposition pushes for long-term care reform, Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll builds – and care homes continue to be the site of a number of coronavirus fatalities.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of Feb. 3, 117 people have died of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan special care homes (also referred to as long-term care homes) and personal care homes since the beginning of the pandemic. READ MORE.