REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan recorded 171 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, along with two more deaths and 328 recoveries.

The two residents who died were both from the Northwest zone. One person was in the 50s and the other was in their 70s. So far, 341 people have died of COVID-19 in the province.

There are 214 people in hospital; 30 people are in the ICU.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 223 – 18.2 new cases per 100,000 people.

Saskatchewan continues to have one of the highest rates of active COVID-19 cases in the country. There are 200 active cases per 100,000 people, second to Manitoba’s 236.

There are 2,204 active cases in the province. To date, there have been 25,574 cases of the virus in Saskatchewan; 23,029 people have recovered.

SASK. TO ANNOUNCE NEXT PHASE OF VACCINE ROLLOUT TUESDAY

Saskatchewan is preparing to announce details on Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan on Tuesday.

Premier Scott Moe made that announcement on Monday at the Municipalities of Saskatchewan’s annual convention, which is being hosted virtually this year due to the pandemic.

"You'll see a vaccine plan that is age-based, a plan that will have some allowance – small allowances – for some groups to be prioritized," Moe said.