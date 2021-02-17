REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

RESTRICTIONS EXTENDED TO MAR. 19

Saskatchewan officials have extended the current public health orders to March 19.

The current COVID-19 restrictions limit private gatherings to five people, and all must reside in the same household. A single-person household can join a household of four or fewer, for a maximum of five attendees in total. READ MORE

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported three new COVID-19 related deaths and 136 new cases on Tuesday.

The province reported 529 recoveries over the last two days. On Monday, there were 265 recoveries and 264 recoveries on Tuesday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 167, or 13.6 new cases per 100,000 residents. There are 1,611 active cases in the province.

“Our numbers have been trending in the right direction, and for that I thank the people of Saskatchewan,” Scott Moe said during Tuesday’s press conference.

Due to the holiday on Monday, the province did not report details of Monday’s COVID-19 cases. Cases reported on Monday and Tuesday are located in the Far Northwest (22), Far North Central (5), Far Northeast (10), Northwest (44), North Central (22), Northeast (17), Saskatoon (69), Central West (nine), Central East (nine), Regina (62), South Central (four) and Southeast (two) zones. Four new cases are pending location details.

MORE HEALTH CARE WORKERS ADDED TO PHASE 1 OF COVID-19 VACCINE ROLLOUT

The province has expanded the list of health-care workers eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1, following a review of the vaccine delivery plan.

The premier and the province’s chief medical health officer said the government wanted to ensure those giving vaccines and those who may come in contact with high risk individuals are safe from the virus.

“What we want to preserve these priority vaccinations for – and these very scarce vaccine resources that we have – are for people that are actually participating in the vaccination rollout here in the province,” said Scott Moe. “It is going to be all hands on deck and we're asking all to participate. And we want to ensure that they're protected as they do.”

SASKATOON BAR FINED $14K FOR ALLEGEDLY BREAKING COVID-19 RULES

The province has again slapped a Saskatoon bar with a fine for allegedly violating the current COVID-19 restrictions.

Specklebelly's Brew Pub in the city's Sutherland neighbourhood was fined $14,000 last week according to the Government of Saskatchewan.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the province said the fine stemmed from a "failure to abide by public health orders."