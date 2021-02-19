REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 146 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 171 recoveries.

A total of 1,516 cases are currently considered active.

There are 174 people in hospital related to the virus, including 23 in intensive care.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 164, or 13.4 per 100,000 population.

The province said 109 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Wednesday. A total of 50,465 doses have been distributed so far.

PROVINCE UNVEILS MASS IMMUNIZATION CLINICS

The Government of Saskatchewan offered a tour of its first mass immunization clinic in Regina.

On Wednesday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Health Minister Paul Merriman were on hand to answer questions realted to the clinic, located in the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place.

The plan is for the mass immunization clinic to open in April in Regina, and each table is expected to administer six to seven vaccines hourly. The province said in a news release that the clinic’s maximum accommodation is 30 tables as supplies increase. An additional 19 vaccines per hour are expected for drive-thru clinics. READ MORE

SASK. HEALTH CARE WORKER DIES AFTER TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

A 34-year-old North Battleford health care worker died on Monday from cardiac arrest after testing positive from COVID-19.

“It was really shocking news to everyone, very hard to accept because he was healthy and we never expected this,” a close friend of Tom Thomas, Antony Mathew, told CTV News.

Thomas was a nurse in Kerala, India and brought his passion of caring for people to Canada when he moved in 2016. He leaves behind his wife and 18-month-old daughter. READ MORE