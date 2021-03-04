Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported two new COVID-19 related deaths, as well as 121 new cases on Wednesday.

Both of the most recent Saskatchewan residents who died were over the age of 80, one from Regina and one from Saskatoon.

There are 1,431 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 154, or 12.5 new cases per 100,000 people.

There were 180 new recoveries to report on Wednesday.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (two), Far Northeast (40), Northwest (six), North Central (six), Northeast (three), Saskatoon (17), Central West (two), Central East (seven), Regina (35), and Southwest (one) zones. Two cases are pending location details.

There are 153 Saskatchewan residents in hospital with COVID-19, including 20 people in intensive care.

The SHA processed 2,588 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

There were 1,358 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines administered in Saskatchewan on Tuesday. There have been 81,597 doses administered in the province to date.

SASK. TO RECEIVE 15K ASTRAZENECA VACCINES IN MARCH

Saskatchewan will see a boost to its COVID-19 vaccine supply this month. The province is slated to receive more doses in March than it’s received in total since the vaccine rollout began.

The government says it expects to receive 15,000 doses of the newly authorized AstraZeneca vaccine in March, that’s in addition to 112,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

During the province’s COVID-19 update on Tuesday, Premier Scott Moe said the increased availability will translate into more vaccine appointments.

“We'd all like to be getting [the vaccine] a little quicker I know and it will be picking up in the next number of weeks. We are and continue to receive more vaccines on a more regular basis and that is a positive,” said Moe.