REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

GATHERING RESTRICTIONS LOOSENED

Saskatchewan has amended private gathering restrictions to allow households to create a "bubble" up to 10 people.

Effective Tuesday, households will be allowed to create a bubble, or virtual household, consisting of two to three consistent other households.

Residents are reminded that they cannot be a part of more than one bubble.

SASK. REACHES 400 COVID-19 DEATHS

The Government of Saskatchewan reported one COVID-19-related death on Tuesday, along with 113 new COVID-19 cases and 160 recoveries.

In a release, the government said one person in their 50s from the North West zone died after testing positive for COVID-19. This marks the province's 400th COVID-19-related death.

There are currently 1,414 cases considered active: Saskatchewan's lowest active case total since Nov. 11.

A total of 139 people are in hospital related to the disease, including 25 in intensive care.

The 113 new cases are located in the Far North West (four), Far North East (nine), North West (nine), North Central (four), North East (one), Saskatoon (37), Central East (four), Regina (30), South West (three), South Central (one) and South East (three) zones.

Eight new cases are pending residence information. Three other cases pending location were assigned, and one case was deemed out-of-province.

ALL SASK. ADULTS EXPECTED TO HAVE ACCESS TO COVID-19 VACCINES BY MID-JUNE

All adults in Saskatchewan are expected to have access to COVID-19 vaccines by mid-year, the premier said during a news conference Tuesday.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said COVID-19 vaccine doses will continue to be distributed by age group, over the next three months.

"This is the most important thing that we can do to protect ourselves and to protect those around us," Moe said.

REGINA CONTINUES TO SEE HIGH COVID-19 CASE NUMBERS

COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb in the Queen City, while declining around the province.

Regina has accounted for 130 of 329 new cases in Saskatchewan over the past three days and is responsible for 30 per cent of active cases in the province with 420 out of 1,414.

"It’s concerning right now in Regina," Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, said during Tuesday’s provincial update.

Regina currently has the highest number of active cases per 100,000 on the Prairies at 165.4, which is almost double the rate in Saskatoon and more than four times higher than Winnipeg.