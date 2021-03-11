REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

VACCINATION BOOKINGS OPEN FOR RESIDENTS 85+

An online and phone-based vaccination booking system is now available in Saskatchewan.

At 8 a.m. Thursday morning, Saskatchewan residents 85 years old and over will be eligible to schedule their vaccination appointment online or over the phone.

The Vaccine Call Centre will operate from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week at 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829).

Those who want to book an appointment online will need their valid health card and contact information for follow-up information.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The province confirmed an additional 26 variant cases have been detected in previously tested COVID-19 samples.

The 26 previously undetected B.1.1.7 variant cases were found in cases from the Regina zone.

These cases include sequencing results for samples collected between Feb. 12-20 from the National Microbiology Laboratory, and samples from the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory between Feb. 2-28.

Saskatchewan has now detected 70 variant of concern cases, including 64 B.1.1.7 cases and six B.1.351 cases.

ONE DEATH, 111 CASES, 140 RECOVERIES

The Government of Saskatchewan reported one COVID-19 death, 111 new cases and 140 recoveries on Wednesday.

The province said a person in the 80-plus age group from the Regina zone has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

A total of 1,384 cases remain active. The seven day average for daily new cases is 139, or 11.4 new cases per 100,000 population.

A total of 139 are in hospital in Saskatchewan related to COVID-19, including 27 in intensive care.

The 111 new cases are located in the Far North West (three), Far North East (four), North West (11), North East (eight), Saskatoon (26), Central East (eight) and Regina (41) zones.

Ten new cases are pending residence information. Five cases have been assigned to the north central zone (four) and Regina zone (one).