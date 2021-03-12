REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan recorded 165 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 153 recoveries. There are no new deaths and no additional variant cases were reported.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (three), Far North Central (one), Far North East (24), North West (19), North Central (12), Northeast (seven), Saskatoon (24), Central West (one), Central East (nine), Regina (51), Southwest (four), South Central (four) and Southeast (six) zones.

The government urged Regina residents to “re-commit to best prevention practices” because of an increase in community transmission of COVID-19 variants.

Prevention practices include wearing a mask in all public places, physical distancing, working from home if you are able, washing your hands frequently and avoiding all unnecessary travel.

In a release, the province said many of the outbreaks in Regina are caused by people who are going into work and public places while they are symptomatic.

There are 137 people in hospital; 27 people are in the ICU.

As of Thursday, there are 1,395 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of daily new cases is

VACCINES

There were 1,493 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on Wednesday, which brings the provincial total to 95,879.

The shots were given in the Northwest (six), North Central (347), Saskatoon (432), Central East (33), Regina (665) and Southeast (10) zones.

SASK. VACCINE BOOKINGS EXPANDED TO AGES 80-PLUS

Following the launch of the province’s vaccine booking system on Thursday, Saskatchewan residents above the age of 80 will be able to schedule an immunization appointment Friday morning.

People who fit the expanded age range will be able to make an appointment starting Friday, March 12 at 8 a.m. Bookings can be made online or over the phone.

People can schedule their shot 24/7 using the province’s dedicated website. They will need a Saskatchewan health card to make an appointment.

LOOKING BACK AT 1 YEAR OF COVID-19 IN SASKATCHEWAN

Friday marks one year since Saskatchewan reported its first case of COVID-19.

A person in their 60s who had travelled to Egypt was the first presumptive case in the province.

Since then, Saskatchewan has endured several spikes in cases, deadly outbreaks in long-term care and a quiet Christmas.

The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in December paved the way for optimism for some, and skepticism for others.