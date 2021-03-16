REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

There are 70 confirmed variant cases in the province and 210 total presumptive cases.

The presumptive cases are in the Far Northeast (one), Saskatoon (four), Central East (five), Regina (185), South Central (10) and South East (five) zones.

There are 62 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant – which originated in the U.K. – in the Regina zone, along with one in each the Northwest and Saskatoon zones. The North Central zone has five confirmed cases of the B.1.3.5.1 variant – which originated in South Africa – and there is one in the South Central zone.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan recorded 110 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, along with 207 recoveries. The province also identified 133 more presumptive variant cases.

The new cases in the Far North East (three), Northwest (10), North Central (five), Northeast (eight), Saskatoon (11), Central West (two), Central East (10), Regina (53), Southwest (one) and South Central (six) zones. One new case is pending residence information.

There are 1,299 active cases, which the province noted is the lowest number since Nov. 9.

There are 137 people in hospital; 30 people are in the ICU.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 132. There were 2,013 tests processed on Sunday.

There were 2,009 vaccines delivered on Sunday. Those doses were administered in the Northwest (200), North Central (141), Saskatoon (827) and Regina (841) zones.

VARIANTS FOUND IN YORKTON, MELVILLE SCHOOLS

Two schools in the Good Spirit School Division (GSSD) have confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants of concern.

All grades at Yorkton Regional High School and pre-kindergarten to Grade 6 at Davison School in Melville are moving to remote learning for the next week.

"It’s somewhat concerning in that we don’t have experience with [the variant] and it’s something new," Quintin Robertson, GSSD’s director of education, said.