REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 156 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with two more deaths and 161 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 101 are in the Regina zone. Additional new cases are in the Far Northwest (two), Far Northeast (seven), Northwest (seven), Saskatoon (16), Central West (one), Central East (four), Southwest (three), South Central (one) and Southeast (eight) zones. Six new cases are pending residence information.

One person who died was in their 30s from Regina; another was from the Far Northwest and was above the age of 80.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The province confirmed 66 more cases variants of concern, bringing the total to 136. The new variant cases are in the Saskatoon (one), Central East (one), Regina (61), South Central (one) and Southeast (two) zones.

The Regina zone accounts for 122 – or 90 per cent – of the confirmed variant cases reported in Saskatchewan.

Last week, the government announced it was expanding capacity for places of worship to 30 per cent capacity or 150 people effective March 19.

Today, the government said capacity restrictions of 30 people will remain in place for Regina and its surrounding communities until April 5.

Surrounding communities include: Belle Plaine, Pense, Grand Coulee, Lumsden Beach, Regina Beach, Craven, Lumsden, Edenwold, Pilot Butte, White City, Balgonie, Kronau, Davin, Gray and Riceton.

VACCINES

There were 4,245 doses of vaccine administered on Monday.

The shots were in the Far Northwest (11), Far Northeast (111), Northwest (734), North Central (177), Saskatoon (484), Central East (108), Regina (2,055), Southwest (188) South Central (218) and Southeast (159) zones.

REGINA IS LATEST SASK. COVID-19 'HOT SPOT'

The province wants residents of Regina to take action to reduce transmission, given a significant recent increase in confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Variants of Concern (VoC).

Saskatchewan reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 in Regina, in addition to 61 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants of concern and 186 more presumptive cases of variants of concern.

Regina accounts for 90 per cent of confirmed VoC cases in Saskatchewan. The VoC’s in the province include 130 cases of B1.1.1.7, which originated in the United Kingdom, and six cases of B1.351, which originated in South Africa.

The province is recommending Regina and area residents consider not increasing their household bubbles at this time.

PROVINCE QUIET ON NUMBER OF VARIANT CASES IN SCHOOLS

As COVID-19 variants continue to spread in Saskatchewan, it remains unclear exactly how many confirmed and presumptive variant cases have been detected in Saskatchewan schools.

According to Dr. Shahab, nine times out of 10, cases in schools were acquired outside of the school setting. He added that COVID-19 transmission between close contacts in schools is 11 per cent – compared to around 23 per cent in workplaces and 60 per cent in household gatherings.

The province said it will watch to see if transmission of the B.1.1.7 variant – the dominant strain in Regina – is higher in schools and will decide if more precautions are needed.