REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 205 new COVID-19 on Monday – nearly half are in the Regina zone.

The province recorded 176 recoveries and no additional deaths.

The new cases were reported in the Far Northwest (four), Far Northeast (11), Northwest (six), North Central (13), Northeast (nine), Saskatoon (28), Central West (one), Central East (seven), Regina (102), Southwest (one), South Central (12) and South East (seven) zones. Four new cases are pending residence information.

There are 143 people in hospital; 28 people are in the ICU

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 159.

COVID-19 RISING IN REGINA

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Regina is climbing steeply. There are currently 726 active cases, compared to 493 one week ago. The Regina zone accounts for 49.2 per cent of active cases in the province.

Admission to the ICU is rising in the city. There were 4 people in the ICU on Feb. 22 – one month later there are 15.

VARIANT CASES

The province announced another 123 presumptive variant cases Monday; 113 – or 91.9 percent – are in the Regina zone.

There are currently 748 presumptive variant cases in Saskatchewan, located in the Far Northeast (one), Saskatoon (18), Central East (eight), Regina (640), South Central (42) and Southeast (39) zones.

The government did not report more confirmed variant cases Monday. To date, the province has confirmed 149 B.1.1.1.7 and seven B.1.3.5.1 variant cases.

VACCINATIONS

There were 4,344 COVID-19 vaccines given on Sunday. This brings the total number of vaccines administered in Saskatchewan to 144,171; 112,901 people have received their first dose and 31,270 people are fully vaccinated.

The COVID-19 shots given Sunday were administered in the Far Northwest (277), Saskatoon (489), Central East (348), Regina (3,116) and Southeast (114) zones.

On Sunday, the province said it will receive 5,850 fewer Pfizer doses this week because of a damaged thermal shipper. However, the government said Monday the Public Health Agency of Canada had determined that the shippers were not damaged and the doses are safe.