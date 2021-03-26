REGINA -- VARIANTS OF CONCERN

There were 110 new Variants of Concern (VoC) reported in Saskatchewan on Thursday. There are 1064 VoC cases in Saskatchewan to date, 895 of which are in Regina.

The province is able to report that 118 new lineage results have been reported, however it did not provide the results of the new findings.

Of the 478 VoC cases that have lineage results to report, 470 are B1.1.1.7 (UK) and eight are B1.351 (SA).

168 NEW CASES, 2 DEATHS

Saskatchewan reported 168 new cases of COVID-19, along with two new deaths and 105 new recoveries.

One person who died was in their 40s in the North Central zone, the other was in their 70s in the Central East zone.

Saskatchewan has 1,623 active COVID-119 cases. New cases reported Thursday are located in Far Northwest (two), Far Northeast (three), Northwest (three), North Central (two), Northeast (one), Saskatoon (25), Central West (three), Central East (19), Regina (70), South Central (11), and Southeast (24) zones. Five new cases are pending location details.

COVID-19 VARIANTS PUTTING PRESSURE ON SASK. HOSPITALS

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Regina, hospitals are feeling the mounting pressure.

The city is pushing 900 active cases – a number not seen since mid-December.

With a surge in cases comes an increase in hospitalizations. According to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 68 people in hospital in Regina – a high for the Queen City and a significant increase from the 42 people hospitalized at the beginning of March.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) – which said there were 60 people in hospital in Regina during a COVID-19 update Thursday – 39 of those hospitalized in the city have tested positive for a variant of concern, including 15 of the 16 patients in the ICU.

VACCINES

There were 4,247 doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed on Thursday.

The latest doses were given in the Far Northwest (170), North Central (18), North East (633), Saskatoon (1,289), Central West (340), Central East (40), South Central (157), Southeast (182) and Regina (1,418).