REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 109 new COVID-19 variants on concern, 202 new cases and 174 recoveries on Monday.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported.

There are 1,978 cases considered active in Saskatchewan, with 1,039 cases active in Regina.

Saskatchewan 202 new cases of COVID-19 are located in the Far Northwest (two), Far North East (six), Northwest (nine), North Central (10), Northeast (11), Saskatoon (22), Central West (four), Central East (six), Regina (101), Southwest (one), South Central (10) and Southeast (16) zones.

Saskatchewan reported 174 new recoveries on Monday. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 199.33 or 16.3 new cases per 100,000 people.

There are 162 people in hospital in Saskatchewan with 62 in Regina. Twenty-five people are in ICU with 15 in Regina.

The SHA delivered 6,104 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday. These doses were delivered in Saskatoon (2,270), Central East (583), Regina (1,280) and South Central (1,971) zones.

WHITEWOOD SEEING INCREASED COVID-19 TRANSMISSION

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning residents of Whitewood, Sask., of increased community transmission of COVID-19.

Whitewood residents are reminded to follow public health measures including physical distancing and mask use.

As a result of increased community transmission, the Whitewood Community Health Centre has been limited to level 3 visitation rules.

SASK. DOCTORS CALL FOR INCREASED ACTION TO FIGHT COVID-19 VARIANTS

Saskatchewan doctors are calling for new strategies to combat COVID-19 variants as cases continue to rise in southern parts of the province.

Dr. Anne Huang, a former deputy medical health officer with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, said the variant outbreaks in Regina and Moose Jaw are like a wildfire.

She believes the province should consider implementing a ring vaccination strategy to contain the spread in southern Saskatchewan.

"It’s the same idea of starving the oxygen of a rapidly advancing forest fire with a fire break by cutting clearance in the forest," Dr. Huang said.