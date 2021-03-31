REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 101 new variants of concern on Tuesday, along with one COVID-19 related death and 164 new cases.

In a release, the government said the Saskatchewan resident that died was in the 80-plus age group from the Central East zone.

There have been 1,575 total variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan. The variants were found in the Far North East (one), North Central (four), Saskatoon (18), Central West (three), Central East (25), Regina (1,298), South West (one), South Central (118) and South East (107) zones.

There are 1,942 active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (one), Far North East (one), North West (two), North Central (one), North East (two), Saskatoon (24), Central West (two), Central East (11), Regina (91), South Central (20) and South East (six) zones.

There are 160 people in hospital related to the virus in the province, including 22 people in intensive care.

The province said 4,636 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines were given. There have been 184,436 doses administered across the province.

PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER EXTENDED

Saskatchewan’s public health orders have been extended to April 12, the province announced Tuesday.

This includes the public health order announced for the province on March 9, and revisions for Regina and area announced March 24.

The Saskatchewan government expanded public health measures for Regina and area due to rising COVID-19 rates one week ago.

PROVINCE URGES CAUTION FOR EASTER GATHERINGS

Provincial officials are asking residents to be careful with Easter celebrations this weekend, with gatherings up to 10 people allowed in most Saskatchewan communities.

The province is suggesting that all Saskatchewan families consider virtual gatherings, with your immediate household only.

Premier Scott Moe recommended that people living in Moose Jaw and other areas of south east Saskatchewan reconsider weekend gatherings, despite limited indoor gatherings being allowed in those areas.

"I would just also urge folks to be very, very careful. If they are going to gather I would urge them to consider potentially not gathering this weekend," Moe said. "Let's not have a bunch of spread of this variant just in the final few metres of this race."