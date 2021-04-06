REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 86 new variants of concern (VoC) on Monday, along with 219 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

One more Saskatchewan resident has died of COVID-19; a person in their 60s in the Saskatoon area. There have been 440 deaths in Saskatchewan related to COVID-19.

There are 86 new VoC cases in Saskatchewan on Sunday. To date the province has recorded 2,453 cases of VoC in the province.

The government is reminding residents that VoC cases continue to rise in Southern Saskatchewan, specifically in Moose Jaw and Weyburn.

One-hundred ninety-five Saskatchewan residents are being treated in hospital for COVID-19. The province set a new record number of ICU admissions for the third consecutive day on Monday with 47. Thirty-one patients are being treated for COVID-19 in Regina ICUs.

There are 2,202 cases active in Saskatchewan. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 218 or 17.8 new cases per 100,000 people. The province reported 212 more recoveries on Monday.

SOME CLOSE CONTACTS COULD HAVE TO SELF-ISOLATE UP TO 24 DAYS

With 1,117 active COVID-19 cases in the Regina zone, the city is inching closer to breaking its active case record of 1,179 set in December. With the increase in cases, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is providing more details on isolation requirements for close contacts of COVID-19 variants of concern.

REGINA DOCTORS SAY THE SITUATION IN COVID-19 ICUS IS DIRE

Two Regina doctors are painting a grim picture of the reality inside COVID-19 ICUs as Saskatchewan’s capital city continues to report record intensive care admissions.

COVID-19 patients young and old are filling up intensive care beds in both of Regina’s hospitals.

"We’re seeing younger individuals, people with no medical history or medical comorbidities, families being admitted together, families of essential workers and essential workers," Dr. Eric Sy, a critical care physician at Regina’s General Hospital, told CTV News.

There are 47 patients in Saskatchewan ICUs with COVID-19 on Monday. The province has set a new record high for ICU patients each of the past three days.