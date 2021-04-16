REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 293 new COVID-19 cases, 282 new cases of variants of concern and two new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.

A person in their 70s in Regina and a person over 80 in the Southeast were the most recent COVID-19 related deaths.

There are 2,599 active cases in Saskatchewan. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 284 or 23.2 new cases per 100,000 people. The province reported 223 new recoveries.

There are 118 people in hospital with COVID-19; 41 in intensive care

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (eight), Northwest (24), North Central (eight), Northeast (five), Saskatoon (74), Central West (15), Central East (22), Regina (87), Southwest (four), South Central (four) and Southeast (24) zones. Eighteen new cases are pending location details.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The province also identified 282 more variant cases. As of Thursday, 4,183 variants of concern cases (VoC) have been identified in Saskatchewan.

VoC have been identified in the in the Far Northwest (10), Far Northeast (two), Northwest (51), North Central (48), Northeast (four), Saskatoon (372), Central West (44), Central East (135), Regina (2,673), South West (67), South Central (342) and Southeast (398) zones. There are 37 cases pending location details.

As of Thursday, 1,435 VoC have been confirmed as B.1.1.7, which was initially identified in the U.K. Nine have been confirmed to be B.1.3.5.1, which was the variant first identified in South Africa.

VACCINE ELIGIBILITY

Eligibility for the province's vaccination appointment booking system will expand to include people 48-years and older on Friday.

Eligible residents can book appointments online or by telephone, at 1-833-727-5829.

Starting Friday, vaccinations at all drive-thru and walk-in clinics will be available to residents 48 to 54-years-old.

The new age range applies to all drive-thru sites except the clinic in Regina, which will be available to residents 46-54 starting Friday.

All drive-thru and walk in COVID-19 clinics are currently available to residents aged 51-54.

MORE THAN 150 COVID-19 CASES AT REGINA JAIL

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Regina Correctional Centre (RCC) continues to escalate; 131 inmates and 20 staff have tested positive as of Thursday afternoon and five inmates have been hospitalized, according to the union representing corrections workers.

An outbreak was first declared in the facility’s isolation unit on Nov. 25, 2020, then at RCC on Dec. 9. The facility has been on the province’s active outbreak list ever since.

A second wave of spread began the first week of April in the facility, when the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees’ Union (SGEU) told CTV News on April 8 that 18 inmates and five staff had contracted the virus. One week later, the outbreak has grown to impact more than 150 people.