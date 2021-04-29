REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 213 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and identified 143 more cases of variants of concern (VoC).

Four more Saskatchewan people have died after testing positive for COVID-19. Three people in the Saskatoon area have died; one in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 70s. The fourth death was a person in their 70s in Regina.

There are 2,443 active cases in the province. Two hundred eighty-four recoveries were reported on Wednesday.

One hundred eighty-four people are in hospital, including 42 in intensive care.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (12), Northwest (eight), North Central (four), Northeast (three), Saskatoon (47) Central East (eight) Regina (81), Southwest (four), South Central (12) and Southeast (31). Three new cases are pending location details.

Saskatchewan identified 143 more VoC on Wednesday. To date the province has reported 6,444 VoC from screening.

There are no new lineage result to report on Wednesday. Saskatchewan has identified lineage for 2,305 VoC; 2,277 are B.1.1.1.7, 19 are P.1 and nine are B.1.351.

VACCINES

Saskatchewan delivered 7,334 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Doses were delivered in Far Northwest (90), Far North Central (three), Far Northeast (39), Northwest (829), North Central (736), Northeast (373), Saskatoon (2,206), Central West (110), Central East (595), Regina (1,278), Southwest, (230), South Central (330), and South East (137). There were 378 doses administered with locations pending.

REOPEN SASK.: CHANGES FOR GRADUATIONS, SPORTS, RESTAURANTS INCLUDED IN UPDATE

The Government of Saskatchewan has updated its reopen plan with changes to rules for graduation, sports, performing arts and outdoor seating areas.

Along with the tweaks, the province warned that transmission of COVID-19 and variants of concerns remain high.

SHA WARNS OF INCREASED RISK OF COVID-19 VARIANTS IN 3 COMMUNITIES

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning the public about an increased risk of COVID-19 variants in Rosthern, Osler and Hague.

The SHA said variants of concerns are highly contagious, transmitting more quickly and to more people in the community, according to a news release.

The increased spread of COVID-19 and its variants result in more illness, hospitalizations and deaths, the SHA said.