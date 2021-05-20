REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 141 new COVID-19 cases and 180 recoveries on Wednesday.

There are 1,786 cases considered active, the lowest provincial total since March 25.

A total of 134 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 28 in intensive care.

The seven-day average for daily new COVID-19 cases is 180, or 14.7 new cases per 100,000.

New cases are located in the Far North West (five) Far North East (one) North West (19), North Central (13), North East (one), Saskatoon (38), Central West (four) Central East (15) Regina (18), South West (three) South Central (seven) and South East (nine) zones. Eight new cases are pending residence information.

VACCINES

The government said an additional 6,935 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered, bringing the province’s total to 615,459 total doses given.

The new doses were distributed in the Far North West (84), Far North East (79), North West (641), North Central (434), North East (290), Saskatoon (1,705), Central West (216), Central East (398), Regina (1,602), South West (168), South Central (625), and South East (500) zones.

As of Wednesday, 75 per cent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose of vaccine, while 68 per cent of people in the 30-plus age group have gotten the shot. Additionally, 60 per cent of those 18-plus have received a first dose.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The province reported 9,555 variants of concern, up 212 cases from Tuesday.

No new lineage results were reported Wednesday.

SASK. RESIDENTS AGE 12 AND OLDER ELIGIBLE FOR COVID-19 VACCINE

The Saskatchewan government has lowered the COVID-19 vaccination age to include people age 12 and older as of 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

This applies to all Saskatchewan residents including those who live in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, where age eligibility was previously 18 and older.

Those eligible can visit a drive-thru or walk-in clinic, or book an appointment through the SHA’s portal or with a participating pharmacy.