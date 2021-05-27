REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government recorded 151 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Wednesday, along with 189 recoveries.

The person who died was in their 40s and from the Saskatoon zone.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (one), Far North Central (two), Northwest (16), North Central (eight), Northeast (two), Saskatoon (51), Central West (two), Central East (one), Regina (32), Southwest (five), South Central (11) and Southeast (six). Four cases are pending location information.

CASES TRENDING DOWNWARDS IN SOUTH SASK.

Entering the month of May, Regina and southern Saskatchewan were the provincial hotspot for COVID-19, however, after months of strict restrictions, especially in the Queen City, the region is seeing a downward trend.

On May 1, Regina had a province-high 761 active cases, saw a seven-day average of 74 new cases per day and its weekly test positivity was 10.45 per cent.

That dropped to 416 active cases by May 15 with its seven-day average for new cases at 36 and test positivity down to 7.16 per cent.

As of Wednesday, Regina has 235 active cases, which is the lowest since Nov. 8, while the seven-day average for new cases is down to 22 and test positivity sits at 5.56 per cent.

VACCINATIONS

So far, 63 per cent of people age 18 and older have received their first dose.

Residents age 80 and older and those who received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose before March 1, are eligible for their second doses. The age eligibility for first doses remains at 12 years and older.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Labs identified 76 more variant cases, according to the government. The province said 10,317 cases have been marked as variants of concern (VoC).

The government reported 75 new lineage results Wednesday. Of the 5,711 VoCs with a variant type identified by whole genome sequencing, 5,528 are B.1.1.1.7, which was first identified in the U.K.; 144 are P.1, the variant first seen in Brazil; 29 are the B.1.617 variant identified in India; and 10 are B.1.351, first identified in South Africa.