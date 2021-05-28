REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan confirmed 118 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Thursday.

According to the province, the deaths include one person in their 60s, two people in their 70s and two people in the 80-plus age range, all from Saskatoon. The sixth death was a person in their 70s from the North West zone.

There are currently 1,382 cases considered active, following 216 newly reported recoveries.

As of Thursday, 127 people are in hospital in the province related to COVID-19, including 27 in intensive care.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 137, or 11.2 new cases per 100,000 population.

There were 9,427 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines given in Saskatchewan, bringing the provincial total to 679,274 doses.

The province said 76 per cent of those over 40 have received their first dose of vaccine. Additionally, 70 per cent of those 30 years and older have received their first dose, and 64 per cent of those 18 years and older have gotten the shot.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The province said it has detected 10,367 variants of concern, up 50 cases from Wednesday.

Variants identified through screening have been located in the Far North West (236), Far North East (37) North West (581), North Central (413), North East (56), Saskatoon (1,595), Central West (109), Central East (568), Regina (4,590), South West (354), South Central (721), and South East (1,045).

No new variant lineage results were reported Thursday.

SHA EASING VISITOR RESTRICTIONS AT REGINA HOSPITALS

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is moving the Regina General Hospital and Pasqua Hospital to Level 1 visitation, effective Sunday.

Level 1 visitation means that all patients can designate two essential family members or support persons to provide in-person care. Only one designated person can be with a patient at a time.

The SHA said the timing and frequency of visits will be determined by the staff, patient and the patient’s needs.