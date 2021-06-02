REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASK. PUBLIC HEALTH ORDERS COULD LIFT AS EARLY AS JULY 11

The Saskatchewan government has updated its reopening plan to include a COVID-19 vaccination threshold that would trigger the removal of all remaining public health orders, including the mask mandate and gathering limits.

The government says it will lift public health orders three weeks after 70 per cent of people age 12 and older have received their first dose – and at least three weeks after the beginning of Step Two.

If that threshold is reached by June 20, the province says all restrictions could be lifted by July 11.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday – the lowest single day rise in cases since February 24.

A person in their 70s from the Central East zone died due to COVID-19.

The province said there are 1,272 cases currently considered active, following 181 newly reported recoveries.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (one), Far North East (one), North West (four), North Central (13), North East (two), Saskatoon (26), Central East (four), Regina (11), South West (seven), South Central (13) and South East (one).

Three new cases are pending residence information.

As of Tuesday, 108 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 23 in intensive care.

Saskatchewan has identified 10,774 variants of concern – up 42 cases from Monday.

No new lineage results were reported.

VACCINATIONS

The province administered an additional 5,304 COVID-19 vaccine doses, bringing the total number of doses administered to 730,952.

Saskatchewan residents that have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine include 77 per cent of those 40 years and older, 71 per cent of those 30 years and older and 66 per cent of those 18 and older.

SASK. TO MIX AND MATCH COVID-19 VACCINES

The Government of Saskatchewan said it will follow new guidance from Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) on the interchangeability of COVID-19 vaccine second doses.

NACI changed its guidelines to allow for mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday.

Federal health officials announced the updated guidance, saying that a first dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford/COVISHIELD vaccine can be followed up with a second AstraZeneca shot, or be safely combined with a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots "unless contraindicated."

65+ AGE GROUP ELIGIBLE FOR 2ND DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE

Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available in Saskatchewan for residents age 65 and older or anyone who received their first dose on or before March 22, as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Other individuals who are eligible for their second doses – including anyone diagnosed with or being treated for cancer, or anyone who has received a solid organ transplant – will receive a letter.

Appointments can be made over the phone by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (727-5829), through the province’s online booking portal, or with a participating pharmacy.