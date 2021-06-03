REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government recorded 130 new COVID-19 cases and one more death on Wednesday, along with 116 recoveries.

The person who died was in their 70s and from the Northwest zone.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (eight); Northwest (13); North Central (eight); Northeast (seven); Saskatoon (46); Central West (one); Central East (two); Regina (22); Southwest (two); South Central (12); and Southeast (seven). Two more cases are pending location information.

There are 103 people in hospital across the province – the lowest number since Nov. 22, 2020, according to the government’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Here’s what else we know ahead of the province’s next COVID-19 update:

VACCINATIONS

So far, 66 per cent of people age 18 and older have received their first dose, as have 63 per cent of those 12 and over.

The province announced a new vaccination threshold on Tuesday that will trigger the removal of all remaining public health orders, including the mask mandate and gathering limits. To reach this goal, 70 per cent of those age 12 and older must have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

ROUGHRIDERS’ RETURN TO PLAY UPDATE

The new update to the province’s reopen plan has removed another barrier for the Saskatchewan Roughriders to get back on the field at Mosaic Stadium in 2021.

The team said it is currently working to develop health and safety protocols and will communicate them, along with a ticket process, as soon as they are finalized.

Speaking Tuesday, Premier Scott Moe said the new targets give the Roughriders and other large Saskatchewan events an opportunity to make plans for the summer.

65+ AGE GROUP ELIGIBLE FOR 2ND DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE

Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available in Saskatchewan for residents age 65 and older or anyone who received their first dose on or before March 22, as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Other individuals who are eligible for their second doses – including anyone diagnosed with or being treated for cancer, or anyone who has received a solid organ transplant – will receive a letter.

Appointments can be made over the phone by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (727-5829), through the province’s online booking portal, or with a participating pharmacy.

The province said it will follow new guidance from Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization on mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccine second doses.

Federal health officials have said a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine can be followed up with a second AstraZeneca shot, or be safely combined with a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna shots "unless contraindicated."

According to the provincial government, not all vaccine types will be available at all clinic locations. Vaccine types will be listed when immunization clinics are advertised on the government’s website.