REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and one additional death related to the virus.

The latest death reported was a person in their 50s from the Central West zone.

For the first time since Nov. 7, active cases in the province are below 1,000, with 938 currently active.

There were 171 additional recoveries to report.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 87, or 7.1 per 100,000 people.

One-hundred nine people from Saskatchewan are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, with 20 in intensive care.

The SHA processed 2,203 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

2ND VACCINE DOSE ELIGIBILITY DROPS TO 55+

Saskatchewan residents 55 years and older are eligible to receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, effective 8 a.m. Thursday.

The expanded eligibility also includes anyone who received their first dose on or before April 7.

Second dose eligibility for residents of the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District remains at 40 years and older.

VACCINE DELIVERY

Saskatchewan healthcare workers delivered an additional 12,528 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Seventy eight per cent of those over the age of 40, 73 three per cent of those over 30, 68 per cent of those over 18 and 65 per cent of those 12 have received their first dose.

Saskatchewan is expecting 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, along with 74,880 doses of Pfizer this week.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan identified 116 additional variant cases on Wednesday – 11,463 in total.

There were no new lineage results to report.

REGINA DROP IN VACCINE CLINIC FOR STUDENTS, FAMILIES

The SHA is opening a drop-in vaccine clinic geared towards Regina students, their families and caregivers, on Friday.

“Students are out of school for the most part [on Friday], so we thought this would be a great day if parents are home with their kids to be able to come on down and get their vaccines,” Laveena Tratch, the SHA’s Vaccine Section Chief for Regina, said in an interview with CTV Morning Live Regina Thursday.

The clinic, located at the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

SASK. OPENS UP ACCESS TO RAPID ANTIGEN TESTS

Rapid COVID-19 tests can now be used by businesses and individuals in Saskatchewan to screen for COVID-19.

The Government of Saskatchewan announced amendments to The Medical Laboratory Licensing Regulations, 1995, allowing residents to use rapid antigen tests without a formal agreement with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

While rapid antigen tests are not a diagnostic test, they can be used to screen asymptomatic people for COVID-19.