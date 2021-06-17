REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 74 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday along with two more deaths related to the virus.

The latest Saskatchewan residents to die after testing positive for the virus was a person in their 70s from the Central east zone, and a person over 80 in the Northwest zone.

Active cases in the province sit at 726, with 76 additional recoveries reported Wednesday.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 72, 5.9 per 100,000 people.

Ninety-two Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, with 12 in intensive care.

New COVID-19 cases are located in the Far Northwest (one), Northwest (four), North Central (five), Northeast (four), Saskatoon (16), Central West (four) Central East (six) Regina (29) Southwest (one), South Central (one) and Southeast (three).

Nine residents tested out of province were added to the provinces total COVID-19 cases. These cases reside in the Far Northeast (two), Northeast (one) Saskatoon (three), South Central (one) and Southeast (one) zones.

45+ ELIGIBLE FOR 2ND DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE

Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available in Saskatchewan for residents age 45 and older or anyone who received their first dose on or before May 1, as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

The age eligibility for Northern Saskatchewan Administration District (NSAD) is now 18 years and older for second doses regardless of when they received their first dose.

Other individuals who are eligible for their second doses – including anyone diagnosed with or being treated for cancer, or anyone who has received a solid organ transplant – will receive a letter.

VACCINE DELIVERY

Saskatchewan health care workers delivered 12,013 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Seventy-nine per cent of those 40, 74 per cent of those over 30, 69 per cent of those over 18 and 67 per cent of those over 12 have also received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan identified another 37 variant cases, for a total of 11,787 variant cases reported to date.

Of the 6,443 variant cases with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing 6,134 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 231 are Gamma (P.1), 68 are Delta (B.1.617.2) and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).

SASK. NEARS STEP 3

Saskatchewan is closing in on its third and final vaccination target in the Reopening Roadmap.

As of Sunday, 69 per cent of Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older have received their first dose – one per cent shy of the 70 per cent threshold for Step Three of the reopening plan.