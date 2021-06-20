REGINA -- There were 55 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Saskatchewan on Saturday, along with 57 recoveries.

In a news release, the province said 760 cases remain active. No deaths were reported.

The seven day average for daily new COVID-19 cases is 71, or 5.8 per 100,000.

A total of 82 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, including 11 people in intensive care.

Here’s what else we know ahead of the province’s next COVID-19 update:

STEP 2 STARTS SUNDAY

Saskatchewan began the second phase of its reopening plan Sunday as certain public health measures loosened across the province.

Step 2, which was triggered when 70 per cent of people age 30 and older got their first dose, will allow 15 people at private indoor gatherings. There will be a 150 person limit at public and private outdoor gatherings.

Step 3 will start on July 11.

VACCINES

As of the end of day Friday, the government said 19,737 additional vaccinations were administered in Saskatchewan, bringing the province’s total to 981,734 doses.

The next target in Saskatchewan’s reopening roadmap is to have 70 per cent of residents over the age of 12 vaccinated with their first dose -- currently at 68 per cent.

The province said 25 per cent of eligible residents are now fully vaccinated.

45+ ELIGIBLE FOR 2ND DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE

Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available in Saskatchewan for residents age 45 and older or anyone who received their first dose on or before May 1, as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

The age eligibility for Northern Saskatchewan Administration District is now 18 years and older for second doses regardless of when they received their first dose.

Other individuals who are eligible for their second doses – including anyone diagnosed with or being treated for cancer, or anyone who has received a solid organ transplant – will receive a letter.