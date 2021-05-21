REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government reported 146 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 147 recoveries and no new deaths.

COVID-19 in Regina continues to trend downwards – active cases have dropped by 601 in one month, and the city’s ICU admissions have stabilized.

On April 20, there were 920 active cases in Regina and 35 people in the ICU. On Thursday, there were 319 active cases in Regina – the lowest count the city’s seen since mid-November – and 15 people in the ICU.

VISITATION AT CARE HOMES

Restrictions in Saskatchewan long-term and personal care homes will be eased further on May 30, under the province’s reopening strategy.

Residents will be permitted to welcome an unlimited number of visitors indoors, two at a time. A maximum of four visitors will be permitted outdoors.

VACCINE ELIGIBILITY

The Saskatchewan government has lowered the COVID-19 vaccination age to include people age 12 and older as of 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

This applies to all Saskatchewan residents including those who live in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, where age eligibility was previously 18 and older.

Those eligible can visit a drive-thru or walk-in clinic, or book an appointment through the SHA’s portal or with a participating pharmacy.

Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are now available for Saskatchewan residents age 85 and older and those who had their first dose before Feb. 15. Residents with specific medical conditions or requirements are also eligible for their second shot.