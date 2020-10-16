REGINA -- Restrictions that limit the size of indoor and outdoor private and public gathering continue in Saskatchewan as a measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19. On Friday, private indoor gathering sizes were reduced to a maximum of 15 people.

Outdoor gatherings can still include up to a maximum of 30 attendees.

According to public health, these restrictions do not apply to these settings:

Attendees are in multiple different rooms, buildings or workspaces

Critical public service or an allowable service

Events and activities entitled to an alternative gathering size for a specific event or activity as outlined in the Reopen Saskatchewan Plan.

EXTENDED HOUSEHOLDS

With caution, Saskatchewan Public Health guidelines allow three or four close groups of friends or families to form an extended household to a maximum of 15 people.

“You should always be aware of who you have been in contact with over the past two weeks. These are the people who would need to be contacted by public health if you were to test positive for COVID-19,” the government said in a news release.

These extended households are meant to say consistent, and Public Health advises against visiting different people every day.