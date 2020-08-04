REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Education Minister Gordon Wyant and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will speak on the "Safe Schools Plan' live at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. This event will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 1,359 cases.

Four new cases are located in the north, five in the central regions, six in the south and two in the Regina area.

No new cases were reported in the Saskatoon area or the far north.

Of the 17 cases reported today, nine are from communal living settings, the government said.

As well, one person who lives outside of Saskatchewan has tested positive in the province.