REGINA -- The province reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, causing the number of cases considered active to increase to 58.

There are two new cases in the far north west, two in the Saskatoon area, two in the central west, one in the central east, one in the south west, one in the south central and one in the south east.

There are no new cases reported in the Regina area, though a location for one of the cases has not yet been determined.

The province said one more person has recovered, brining the total recoveries to 1,580. There have been a total of 1,662 reported cases.

One person is in hospital in intensive care in Saskatoon.

There have been 24 deaths.

There have been 150,737 COVID‐19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

As of Sept. 5, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 107,241 people tested per million population. The national rate was 153,795 people tested per million population.

The province performed 1,861 tests on Sunday.

TESTING

COVID-19 tests are now available to anyone who requests it and regardless of symptoms.

The province said a referral for testing can be made by contacting HealthLine 811 or through a doctor’s office if symptoms worsen.

Drive-through testing sites that do not require a referral will open Tuesday in Regina and Thursday in Saskatoon.

The drive-through station in Regina will be at the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place - Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street.

Hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saskatoon’s drive-through station will be at 3630 Thatcher Avenue.

Testing will be on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A valid Saskatchewan Health Card will be required for each person getting tested. A Canadian Armed Forces number or Interim Federal Health identification will also be accepted.

Masks will be required for the registration process.

The drive-through sites will be first come, first served. Wait-times are expected.

People must wait in their vehicles and there are no public washrooms available at these sites.