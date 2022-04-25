COVID-19 levels remain high in Regina wastewater: U of R

COVID-19 viral levels remain high in Regina’s wastewater, according to data released by the University of Regina.

“Compared to the previous week the viral levels remain unchanged and are considered high,” the U of R said in a Facebook post.

The BA.2.3 sub-variant is dominant in Regina, Swift Current and Weyburn, according to the update. The BA.2 subvariant remains dominant in Yorkton. The report stated viral levels may start decreasing in the next period.

There were 22 COVID-19 deaths reported in Saskatchewan for the week of April 10-16, according to the last update provided by the province. A total of 417 people were in hospital with COVID-19 as of April 20.

Wastewater data has been collected since Aug. 2020. The highest levels were found mid Dec. 2020 and April 2021, which coincided with high infection rates in Regina and surrounding area.