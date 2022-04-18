COVID-19 levels up in latest wastewater analysis: U of R

COVID-19 viral levels are up in Regina’s wastewater, according to the latest available data released by the University of Regina.

The U of R said viral levels are more than 250 per cent compared to peak levels during the Alpha wave.

The report also stated that current levels will not decrease within the next reporting period.

The province reported 20 COVID-19 related deaths in the week of April 3-9 along with 1,051 new lab-confirmed cases.

A total of 403 people were in hospitals around the province, including 25 in ICUs.

The Omicron BA.2 subvariant remains dominant in Regina, Swift Current and Moose Jaw.

The highest viral levels were reported between mid-December 2020 and April 2021, which the U of R said coincided with a high infection rate in Regina.

Wastewater data has been collected in Regina since August 2020.