REGINA -- This is the latest news on the COVID-19 virus in Regina and area for March 17:

Restaurants and bars closing

Local restaurants, bars and shops in Regina are closing temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

O'Hanlon's Irish Pub, Leopold's Tavern and Victoria's Tavern are all closed for St. Patrick's Day.

Provincial team addressing school closures

A new provincial team is getting together to help facilitate the closure of Saskatchewan's schools starting on Thursday.

Royal Saskatchewan Museum closing

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum is joining other public spaces in closing its doors indefinitely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regina Humane Society

The Regina Humane Society will remain open for adoptions, but visits can only be made by an appointment.

Provincial updates

The Saskatchewan government says it will provide information on COVID-19 through conference calls with the media Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The calls will include Ministry of Health and other government representatives.

COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan

As of Monday, the province was reporting seven cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. Two of the cases are confirmed and the other five are presumptive positives.