REGINA -- This is the latest news on the COVID-19 virus in Regina and area for March 18.

COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan

As of Tuesday, March 17, there were eight cases of COVID-19 in the province. Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said two of those cases are confirmed and six are presumptive.

Shahab will update the COVID-19 situation in Saskatchewan at 2:30 p.m. CT. CTVNewsRegina.ca will carry the press conference live.

Sask. to deliver scaled-back budget

The province will release a scaled-back version of its 2020 budget on Wednesday afternoon. Finance Minister Donna Harpauer will present spending estimates without revenue forecasts.

Feds announce $82B for COVID-19

The federal government announced $82 billion in funding amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said the Canada-U.S. border will be closed to all non-essential travel.

SaskPower suspends collections

SaskPower is suspending collections for its customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Crown corporation also says it won't disconnect power if payments are missed.

Regina police on pandemic preparation

Members of the Regina Police Service took training for pandemic preparations on Wednesday morning.