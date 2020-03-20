REGINA -- This is the latest news on COVID-19 in Regina and area for March 20.

COVID-19 cases in Sask.

As of March 19, there were 20 COVID-19 cases in the province. Eight of those cases are confirmed and 12 are presumptive.

Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide another update at 2:30 p.m. CT. CTVNewsRegina.ca will stream that press conference live.

City council considering further limitations on gatherings

Regina city council met at a special meeting on Friday morning to discuss further measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Mayor Michael Fougere plans to propose the closure of all bars and restaurants, along with limiting gatherings to no more than five people.

Schools close across the province

Saskatchewan schools officially closed their doors on Friday. School boards are in a mandatory shut down for six days.

School daycares open to children of essential service providers

The province announced that school daycares will open again to provide care to the children of essential services workers like doctors, nurses and emergency workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spirits to sanitizer: Distilleries shifting gears

Distilleries in the province, including Smooth 42 Craft Distillery, are making sanitizer to help emergency services during the COVID-19 pandemic.