COVID-19 outbreak declared at White City school

REGINA -

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Ecole White City School, according to the Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD).

The school division said it was informed of the outbreak by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) on Friday. There were “several previously-reported cases” at the school, according to a news release.

The individuals connected to the cases were contacted and the notification process was completed.

PVSD initially sent out a news release notifying of positive cases at the school on Tuesday.