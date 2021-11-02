COVID-19 pandemic forces delay of 26K surgeries in Sask.

REGINA -

As the COVID-19 surge continues to strain Saskatchewan’s health-care system, there are concerns about how long people might have to wait for non-emergency surgeries.

According, to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) roughly 26,000 non-emergency surgeries have been delayed between March 2020 and October 2021 – and surgeons have performed 2,000 fewer procedures than pre-pandemic levels.

SHA CEO Scott Livingstone said the health authority plans to examine all its options when it comes to working through the waitlist, including extending surgical hours, working weekends and avoiding the usual summer slowdown, but the plan will also depend on staffing levels.

“Like anything, including our COVID response, our rate limiting stuff is the ability to have enough staff to be able to expand or build back that capacity in a in a timely fashion,” said Livingstone.

Though the SHA is working on a plan, Livingstone said it’s impossible to speculate how long it could take to tackle the backlog.

“It's not just about what's on the waiting list today. It's what what's coming to the waiting list,” he said.

More to come…