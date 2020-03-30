REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan wants residents to be cautious of fraudulent ads offering the chance to work from home during the pandemic.

According to the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA), the fraudulent ads say traders can keep a large portion of profits but demand payment from traders.

In Saskatchewan, anyone in the trading securities business must be licensed with the FCAA.

Anyone with information about these scams is asked to contact the FCAA at 306-787-5936.