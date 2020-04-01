REGINA -- Here is the latest information on COVID-19 for Regina and area for Tuesday, March 31.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

COVID-19 cases in Sask.

The province announced eight new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 184. So far, 21 people have recovered. Health officials reminded residents to continue to follow public health orders to help flatten the curve of COVID-19 transmission.

Dr. Saqib Shahab is expected to provide his next update at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. That press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca.

Opposition leader Andrew Scheer speaks in Regina

Outgoing federal Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer spoke in Regina on Wednesday morning. He called on Ottawa to delay increasing carbon prices and refund GST payments collected in the past six months.

Riders' QB encourages Sask. to flatten the curve

Roughriders' quarterback Cody Fajardo spoke to CTV Morning Live Regina on Wednesday, encouraging Saskatchewan residents to lead the charge to flatten the curve so Regina can host the Grey Cup in 2020.

PM Justin Trudeau shouts out Regina's Sikh community

Prime Ministery Justin Trudeau gave a shout out to Regina's Sikh community for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic.