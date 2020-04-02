COVID-19: Regina and area updates for April 2
Published Thursday, April 2, 2020 9:39AM CST Last Updated Thursday, April 2, 2020 9:46AM CST
REGINA -- Here is the latest information on COVID-19 for Regina and area for Thursday, April 2.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
COVID-19 cases in Sask.
On Wednesday, the province announced a third death related to COVID-19. There were also nine new cases announced, bringing Saskatchewan’s total number of cases to 193.
Dr. Saqib Shahab is expected to provide his next update at 2:30 p.m. That press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca.
Canada surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases
Canada now has more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19. More than 1,500 people have recovered nationwide.