REGINA -- Here is the latest information on COVID-19 for Regina and area for Thursday, April 2.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

COVID-19 cases in Sask.

On Wednesday, the province announced a third death related to COVID-19. There were also nine new cases announced, bringing Saskatchewan’s total number of cases to 193.

Dr. Saqib Shahab is expected to provide his next update at 2:30 p.m. That press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca.

Canada surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases

Canada now has more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19. More than 1,500 people have recovered nationwide.