REGINA -- Here is the latest information on COVID-19 for Regina and area for Tuesday, March 31.

COVID-19 in Sask.

On Monday, the province announced its first two deaths related to COVID-19. The provincial total sits at 176 cases, as of Monday.

Regina International Airport getting rent relief from feds

The federal government has announced relief for airports across the country, including the Regina International Airport.

Rent payments will be waived until December for 21 Canadian airports.