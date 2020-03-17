REGINA -- The Regina Humane Society is still facilitating the adoption of animals that need homes, but have adjusted their rules to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The Regina Humane Society has put in place the following restrictions:

  • Adoptions, viewings by appointment only. Casual viewing is suspended.
  • Adoption fees have been reduced, $100 for adult dogs, $150 for puppies, $25 for adult cats, $75 for kittens.
  • Access to shelter through main entrance only.