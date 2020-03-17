COVID-19: Regina Humane Society remains open by appointment only
Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020 10:43AM CST
Regina Humane Society
REGINA -- The Regina Humane Society is still facilitating the adoption of animals that need homes, but have adjusted their rules to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.
The Regina Humane Society has put in place the following restrictions:
- Adoptions, viewings by appointment only. Casual viewing is suspended.
- Adoption fees have been reduced, $100 for adult dogs, $150 for puppies, $25 for adult cats, $75 for kittens.
- Access to shelter through main entrance only.