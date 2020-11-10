REGINA -- Regina Public Schools is reporting individual cases of COVID-19 at the Crescents School, Campbell Collegiate and Walker School.

The school board said Tuesday the schools won’t close as a result of the cases, and that public health has reached out to families about self-monitoring or self-isolation.

There was one case reported at the Crescents, one at Campbell Collegiate and one at Walker School.

Following two recent cases reported at Lakeview School, the school board has decided to extend the closure to Nov. 20.

Classes at Lakeview will resume on Nov. 23 and remote learning will begin on Friday.

Regina Public Schools said it’s working closely with public health staff to ensure safety measures are in place to protect students.

“The virus spreads from person to person by large, respiratory droplets, such as from a cough or sneeze,” it said.

It’s reminding people entering schools to monitor for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19, and to call HealthLine 811 if symptoms are present.