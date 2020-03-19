COVID-19: Sask. to provide update at 2:30 p.m.
Published Thursday, March 19, 2020 11:39AM CST
Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer, offers an update on COVID-19 cases in the province.
REGINA -- Saskatchewan will provide another update on COVID-19 in the province on Thursday afternoon.
Health officials are expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. CT. The press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca.
On Wednesday, the province declared a state of emergency after announcing eight cases of the novel coronavirus.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.