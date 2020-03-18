REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide an update on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. in Regina.

The press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca

On Tuesday, Dr. Shahab announced the eighth case of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

The province says the person is in their 50s. They were tested in Regina following a trip to Vancouver. The person is self-isolating at home. There are now five cases in Regina, two in Saskatoon and one in northern Saskatchewan.

Shahab said the province is moving in the right direction and there has been a slowdown in the number of new cases. He advises people should continue to social distance and stay home for the next few weeks.