REGINA -- Sherwood Co-Op plans to open its food stores from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for what it calls a "Seniors Shopping Hour."

“This will give our guests who are over the age of 65 the opportunity to do their grocery shopping first thing in the morning, after all surfaces have been disinfected and with minimum exposure,” a post from the Co-op’s Facebook page reads.

The Co-op also asks the general public to be respectful and do their own shopping after 9 a.m.

“This will give those most vulnerable members of our community the opportunity to feel safe to shop for their essential items.”

The move follows similar actions from Shoppers Drug Mart, who have also dedicated the first opening hour of shopping to those who need assistance or consideration including seniors and people with disabilities.