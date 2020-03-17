REGINA -- The provincial government has put together a Response Planning Team to help schools transition into their shutdown later this week.

On Monday, Saskatchewan announced all schools would be suspended starting on Thursday.

The response team includes members from the Ministry of Education, Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation, Saskatchewan School Boards Association, school business officials and administrators, directors and superintendents.

“I have every confidence in our partners in education that they will make the best possible recommendations as we transition students out of Saskatchewan Prekindergarten to Grade 12 classrooms,” Deputy Premier and Education Minister Gordon Wyant said in a news release. “The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to supporting our students and staff in these uncertain times.”

The province says the team is planning to give students to access to distance learning, take-home resource kits and logistics for staff assignments and payroll.

The team will have another meeting on Tuesday.