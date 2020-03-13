REGINA -- The province is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Friday afternoon.

Premier Scott Moe, Health Minister Jim Reiter and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will speak at 2:30 p.m. CT. CTVNewsRegina.ca will carry the press conference live.

On Thursday, the province announced its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 was a person in their 60s who had just returned from Egypt. That individual is self-isolating in Saskatoon.

Shahab said the risk of COVID-19 remains low in Saskatchewan.