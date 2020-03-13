COVID-19 update expected in Sask. on Friday afternoon
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. The Alberta government says it is now dealing with a second presumptive case of the novel coronavirus and is ramping up testing protocols. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - NIAID-RML via AP
REGINA -- The province is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Friday afternoon.
Premier Scott Moe, Health Minister Jim Reiter and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will speak at 2:30 p.m. CT. CTVNewsRegina.ca will carry the press conference live.
On Thursday, the province announced its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 was a person in their 60s who had just returned from Egypt. That individual is self-isolating in Saskatoon.
Shahab said the risk of COVID-19 remains low in Saskatchewan.