REGINA -- This is the latest news on COVID-19 in Regina and area for March 23.

COVID-19 cases in Sask.

There are 52 cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan as of March 22. Thirty-three cases are confirmed and 19 are presumptive.

On Saturday, the province announced Regina's Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory can perform confirmatory tests for the novel coronavirus.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide an update on cases in the province at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca.

Police break up party with more than 25 people

Regina police are reminding residents of the importance of social distancing after breaking up a large party on Sunday night.

Regina's local state of emergency doesn't stand

The City of Regina's local state of emergency doesn't stand following a directive from the province.

The city declared the state of emergency on Friday. On Sunday, the province clarified that its measures supersede those laid out by the city.

PM announces new measures for Canadian scientists, farmers

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed Canadians on Monday morning. He announced funding for research and life-science companies to support countermeasures to combat COVID-19.

He also announced money for farmers and agri-food business.