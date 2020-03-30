REGINA -- This is the latest news on COVID-19 for Regina and area for March 30.

COVID-19 cases in Sask.

On Sunday, the provincial government said there are now 156 cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. Eight people have recovered.

Health officials will provide an update on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. Monday. That press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca.

CFL postpones training camps

The Saskatchewan Roughriders won't be hitting the turf in May as the CFL announced it is postponing training camps amid COVID-19.

Western Women’s Canadian Football League cancels season

The WWCFL, home of the Regina Riot, has cancelled its upcoming season because of COVID-19.

Sask. adjusting hours for truck drivers

The province is adjusting hours for truck drivers delivering essential goods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warning about work from home scams

The government wants people to be cautious of fraudulent ads giving people the chance to work from home amid COVID-19.