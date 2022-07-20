COVID-19 vaccination eligibility expands to children 6 months to 5-years-old

COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children six months up to five years old will begin this week in the province, following Health Canada’s approval.

Beginning on Thursday, the Moderna vaccine will be available with priority given to those who are severely immunocompromised, according to a release from the provincial government.

Saskatchewan will received a limited supply of about 13,000 doses in its first delivery so appointments must be made.

Starting at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, parents and guardians of immunocompromised children age six months to five years must call 1-833-Sask-VAX (1-833-727-5829) to book an appointment.

Starting Friday at 8 a.m., parents and guardians of all children in the eligible age range can book appointments online at saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-vaccine or by calling 1-833-Sask-VAX (1-833-727-5829) starting at 8:45a.m.

The release states that clinic availability is dependent on a limited number of doses available.

Children are recommended to receive the two dose vaccine with an eight week interval between doses.

Immunocompromised children should receive three doses with an interval of four to eight weeks between doses.

The SHA expects the next delivery to arrive sometime in August. If the first 13,000 doses are filled, appointments will be paused until the second supply is delivered, according to the release.

A variety of clinics, including walk in and booked appointments will be offered with extended hours across the province, as more vaccines are made available.

Pharmacies will not be available in this phase of the rollout since pharmacists cannot provide vaccinations to children younger than five.

"We are working to provide as many opportunities as possible for parents to get their children immunized against COVID-19," Executive Director of Primary Health Care, SHA, Sheila Anderson said in a news release.

"We hope the added convenience encourages all parents who wish to have their children vaccinated, to do so as soon as they can."

For more information, including eligibility of immunocompromised children, the SHA advises the public to visit its website.

More information to come…